Breaking behaviors: Fitness a state of mind at Gilbert gym

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

When it comes to those inevitable New Year’s resolutions, especially about weight, Corinne Elise says don’t make them.

“Don’t do results-based goals,” says Elise, general manager of Leg Day PT in Gilbert. “Focus on behavior goals, like hitting the gym three times a week in January, or going to yoga twice a week, or bringing prepared meals to work.

“If you focus on that behavior goal, you can reach that 20-pound goal. Otherwise, you may disappoint yourself.”

Elise also suggests not eating at night because it’s usually the result of energy left over from the day.

“We do four days in one,” she says. “That’s a lot for the mind to process.”

Instead, increase vegetable intake during the day. That will maintain that full feeling and help the fat-burning process.

“There are a lot of things that coax the body into feeling full.”

Family owned Leg Day, which opened Sept. 16 at Gilbert and Warner roads, is a one-on-one coaching facility, Elise says. Trainers sit with potential clients first and ask them to describe their life and weight-loss journey.

“My goal is to ultimately fill that client’s gap,” she says. “We have month-to-month programming. For our weight-loss clients, we can use weightlifting and heavy weightlifting.

“The life coaching helps with food and choices, especially if you don’t know what to eat and what not to eat. We try not to focus on the emotional relationship with food. We want our clients to lose weight and feel empowered during that weight-loss process.”

Elise is a firm believer that staying healthy is a whole-body experience. She coaches her clients, instead of merely spotting them in weightlifting or offering encouraging words.

“Our vision is to improve the quality of life for our clients through life-coaching, nutrition design and weightlifting,” Elise says.

“We choose to view all of our clientele as athletes. We hope to empower the weight-loss process by bringing the athletic mindset and framework to how every client approaches fitness challenges and life challenges.”

She describes Leg Day as a meditative state, a frame of mind. It is a preparation to stay peaceful, calm and collected through athletic obstacles and challenges.

Fitness has been a longtime love for 26-year-old Elise, who grew up in dance classes. She admits that she struggled with her relationship with food “very heavily” in her teens.

“I had some eating-disorder patterns,” she says. “My original goal was to open a wellness center for youthful women to work on their body image.”

When she turned to fitness, she became addicted to what it does to her mind.

“I really find that it’s empowering in my personal life and personal practice,” she says. “When you finally make a change in your body, your mind adapts. It improves all areas of your life. That’s what I love about fitness.”

Leg Day, which offers varied pricing plans, marks a return to fitness for Elise. A Chicago native, Elise moved to the Valley to study dance and kinesiology at Arizona State University. Soon after graduating in 2012, Elise started teaching group fitness and then offering personal training.

“I worked for a few different gyms,” she says. “I left the fitness industry for two years to work in HR so I could be schooled in that. Then I circled back and made the jump back into fitness.”

While some fitness experts have mentors, Elise thinks differently.

“I’m motivated by my clients,” she says. “They’ve really mentored me. When I got out of school, trainers would say, ‘OK, great. Come in and I’ll give you a good workout.’ When you’re in someone’s life as a personal trainer, you are impacting their whole life.”

Clients have seen weight loss, toning and health solutions. More importantly, Elise and her staff ensure that clients leave more empowered to change, navigate and redefine their reality.

Among them are Eric and Holly Miller of Gilbert, who have worked with Elise since September.

“Her knowledge base is incredible, whether it’s nutrition or the physical aspect of working out,” Eric says. “She’s constantly making me believe that I’m stronger than I think I am. When she’s setting the bar with a weight, it’s a little shocking before I pick it up. She has taught me the correct flow of the exercise and I think that helps.”

They are impressed with the breadth of her involvement. Elise goes beyond the gym. She checks in with the couple first thing in the morning and throughout the day to make sure they’re working out and eating healthy meals.

“It’s funny,” Eric says. “Anytime I start to feel like I have a weak moment, she’ll call me or I’ll bump into her somehow. Her timing is impeccable.

“She gives really great direction and coaching advice. She attracts everybody with her personality and attitude. She’s a blast to be around.”

Leg Day PT, 1110 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, Gilbert. For more information, email legdaypt@gmail.com.