Gilbert mom-and-daughter duo succeed as flower peddlers

By Madison Rutherford

Amy Conkright was never shy about chasing her dreams. She just didn’t expect to run them down in a 1960s milk truck.

“When I set my mind to something, I don’t do it small, ever,” says the 40-year-old mother and business owner. “I can’t tiptoe into the water; I need to jump in.”

In August, “jumping in” meant launching The Local Stem, a flower shop based out of a repurposed milk truck. Her partner is daughter Hannah, 18.

Amy, who previously had successful careers in photography and interior design, says she always dreamed of opening her own business. But what led her to sell flowers out of a vintage chartreuse-and-white truck?

“We love to be on the go; we didn’t want to just be a stationary shop where people come in,” she explains. “We like to bring beauty to them.”

Amy and Hannah park and purvey their bouquets—pre-designed and wrapped in burlap—at local markets like Gilbert Farmers Market and Phoenix Flea. When they’re not at a market, the Conkrights are hosting garland-making or floral-arranging parties.

They also construct bouquets, garlands, wreaths and flower crowns to deliver around the East Valley in their truck, affectionately dubbed “Daisy.”

“Just being in the truck is fun,” she says. “We drive down the road, and we get people waving and honking and smiling.”

Amy, who has lived in Gilbert for nearly 20 years, says she loves collaborating with and supporting other local female entrepreneurs.

“I love the saying two is better than one. We’re all about helping one another and lifting each other up, not competing.”

Although there’s a plethora of women-owned businesses in Gilbert, each one brings “uniqueness” to its industry, she adds.

“I feel like so many small businesses are growing here, and it’s really cool to be a part of that,” says Hannah.

When it comes to growing, that’s what The Local Stem is all about. Employing a unique spin is another passion. For instance, when she creates floral arrangements, Amy says she’s more likely to incorporate kale than roses.

“I love greenery,” she explains. “I love the smell of it and the look of it. It opens up so many options.”

In the current season, Amy and Hannah have created unique bouquets by pairing peonies, protea, dahlias and wildflowers with eucalyptus, artichoke and kale.

On market days, they typically create about 100 bouquets with nine types of flowers. They sell out every time, Amy says, describing the experience as “chaotic, crazy amazingness.”

But it hardly ever feels like work, she adds.

Although they occasionally bicker, Hannah says co-owning a business has strengthened the best-friend-like bond between mother and daughter.

“I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” Amy says.

Hannah feels her mom increasingly pushes her beyond her comfort zone. For instance, the two are currently taking on their first wedding, a prospect that originally made Hannah apprehensive.

“She inspires me because she’s always like, ‘Let’s do this,’” Hannah says. “She keeps me on my toes.”

Amy and Hannah handpick their flowers from a local market, which sources them from other states. Eventually, they would like their products to be exclusively locally sourced. With the help of a recently established community garden, they are also planning to grow their own flowers.

Because success came quickly, the duo is eager to branch out with their burgeoning flower business. Amy’s dream? To eventually see Local Stem trucks all over the country.

“I feel it’s everything I’ve wanted,” Amy says. “This is it. This is our niche.”