Let Them Eat Bacon in 2017!

By Jan D’Atri

January, in my opinion, is anything but the month for a “New Year, New You.”

It’s bowl games and Super Bowl parties. No way you’re going to count calories.

I say wait until after February so you can get through Valentine’s Day without being on a diet. I also say, in 2017, “Let them eat bacon!”

That pretty much gives me all of the justification I need for this month’s recipes!

(Ok, there’s a cherry tomato in there somewhere, so I’ve sort of redeemed myself, haven’t I?)

These bacon, pesto and tomato bites are as delicious as they get, and a great appetizer for any bowl game, cocktail or pool party. The Beer Candied Bacon needs no introduction except to say that it’s absolutely addicting.

Happy 2017! We’ll talk diets … later.

Bacon, Pesto and Tomato Bites

Watch video for these bites at www.jandatri.com

Ingredients

1 lb. bacon

1 loaf Texas toast white bread (thick cut)

1 stick of butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (approx 8 oz.) round or wedge of smoked Gouda or Gruyere cheese

1 (approx. 8 oz.) container store-bought pesto

½ cup or more mayonnaise

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half

3-4 tablespoons salad vinaigrette

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Cook bacon crisp, drain fat and cut into 1-to-2-inch pieces.

With a 2-inch round cookie cutter, cut out rounds of white bread.

Place rounds on baking sheet. Melt butter and combine with 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Brush butter-oil combination over bread rounds. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven to cool. Slice cheese in thin, 1-inch squares and set aside.

In a small bowl, drain pesto over sieve to remove excess oil. Remove oil and reserve for tomatoes. Mix together mayonnaise and pesto and place in squeeze bottle or pastry bag with small hole or tip.

In another bowl, add tomato halves, reserved oil from pesto, vinaigrette and salt and pepper to taste.

Assemble bites. On each round of toast, squeeze a large dot of pesto. Top with slice of cheese, piece of bacon and top with one-half of tomato slice that has been soaking in vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Beer-Candied Bacon

Ingredients

1 lb. bacon, thick-cut

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup dark beer (I used Stockyard Oatmeal Stout)

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Pinch of coarse salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a bowl, combine brown sugar, beer and cayenne, whisking to form syrup. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place a wire cooling rack or oven rack on top. Arrange bacon on the rack. Cook for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and brush one side of the bacon with the beer syrup. Turn bacon over and brush the other side with syrup. Sprinkle one side of bacon strips with a few grains of coarse salt. Return to oven and cook for 15 minutes. Repeat process until bacon is browned and syrup is used up. Don’t burn the bacon. Cool to allow bacon to harden.