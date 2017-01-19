Trending:
Haute Items: Make your resolution right

Everyone says their new year’s resolution is to work out more. Now, whether they use that gym membership after January is irrelevant. The most important step is looking the part. The perfect cut and color might give you that extra bit of motivation. Either way, you’ll look good when you try some active wear from Lorna Jane in SanTan Village, 480-857-8004, lornajane.com.

Tomboy Tank – $45.99, Lorna Jane

High Intensity Sports Bra – $72.99, Lorna Jane

Cross Over Tank – $55.99, Lorna Jane

Lorna Jane Towel – $45.99, Lorna Jane

Tranquillity Core 7/8 Tight – $98.99, Lorna Jane

