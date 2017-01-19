Modern family: Homeowners’ tastes cool, but Gilbert designer makes them better

By Mike Butler

When Gilbert interior designer Kristin Forgione showed up for an initial consultation at this new home in Legacy at Freeman Farms, she took a quick look around and wondered why she’d been called.

“They had picked all these beautiful finishes,” she says. “They have a pretty cool aesthetic. She’s glamorous and he’s mid-century modern.”

In the living room, for instance, the homeowners picked sleek black cabinets from the Fulton Homes Design Center to flank the TV wall.

Below the TV, a linear gas fireplace makes a design statement whether it’s on or off.

For the kitchen, the couple selected high-quality, traditional white cabinets but also courageously put together a black-and-white porcelain tile backsplash with an Arabesque motif.

An often overlooked element, the island base, gets a stacked-stone finish for a truly luxurious look.

Black-topped metal barstools pair perfectly with the industrial pendant lights hanging from above.

High-end wood-look ceramic tile planks tie the two rooms together.

Still, the homeowners felt like they could use a hand with the softer touches that their new home needed to reach its full potential.

And Forgione went to work.

The beaded chandelier hanging over the casually elegant dining spot in the kitchen is a fine example of the stylish, unique accessories that Forgione searches high and low for.

Even better, she has curated a whole collection of finds into a new showroom/shop, the LCo Design Studio, in downtown Gilbert.

But decorating is often a puzzle, and you have to find a piece that’s handsome and also fits.

That was the case with the mammoth 6-foot-square coffee table in the living room from Restoration Hardware, exactly what was needed to anchor the large space.

Two contemporary leather chairs provided a perfect complement to the couple’s existing dark-leather sofa.

Forgione carved out a cozy corner reading area with a plump upholstered chair and a tripod lamp.

Furry throws and pillows add dashes of fun.

“This was such a fun home,” says Forgione. “I love it.”

Most importantly, so do her clients.

Tips on finishes, upgrades from builder

The fun part about buying a new home from a major home builder is it opens up a world of exciting opportunities to select flooring, countertops, lighting, cabinets and other features that reflect your personal style.

But you’ve just signed a contract and written a huge check.

You’re going to be writing another huge check after what could be a four- to six-hour session at the builder’s design center.

The process can be a little daunting.

The 13,000-square-foot Fulton Design Center in Tempe, for example, has six full kitchen scenarios, a media room, displays of multiple bathroom configurations and a separate room devoted just to granite.

Some overwhelmed homeowners might be tempted to put cosmetic features on their “to do after closing” lists, but that isn’t always a good idea.

Upgrades chosen before construction begins can usually be rolled into the mortgage.

Any upgrades completed after closing won’t be covered by the builder’s warranty, and then you’re running all over town looking at things.

Do you really want to be walking around and breathing in bags of grout after you move in?

Fortunately, major home builders often have online design tools and product previews that allow you to get a head start on your showroom visit.

If they don’t, flip through design magazines, visit model homes and start an “inspiration board” to refine your ideas.

Clippings and photos and samples will help guide you and your showroom associate.

Jot down a list of must-haves and like-to-haves and come up with a budget.

Almost every couple goes over budget. Just know where to stop before overextending yourself.

Finally, don’t customize too much, especially if you think you’ll be moving and putting your new home on the market in five to seven years.