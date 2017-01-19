Set a new year’s revolution: How to create lasting change in fitness routine, life

By Julie Lemerond

Each year, we begin again.

For many of us, creating new year’s resolutions often means some sort of sacrifice.

Ditching carbs in favor of a flatter tummy. Losing sleep in order to work out before the day begins. Or other such behaviors, none of which is very much fun.

This year, begin again in a different way: Create a new year’s revolution for yourself.

Creating a revolutionary change in your life begins with the mind, which can be both the easiest and hardest thing to conquer. Here are some tips to help you as the year begins:

Start small: It’s OK to not set your sights on the biggest prize. If you want to make 2017 the year that you run your first marathon, you don’t need to start high-intensity training right away. Instead, start by making it your mission to do one thing each day that will start getting you in the mindset of where you are heading. That might mean spending a little more time at the gym. It might mean investing in equipment that will motivate you, and it might even mean starting to visualize yourself running the marathon. Once you wrap your head around what it will take to get to where you want to be, your body will naturally want to follow. And then once your body wants to follow, early morning wake-up calls and a decent diet plan will be easier to follow.

Find friends: Perhaps your new year’s revolution doesn’t involve fitness, but it involves another important aspect of your life. Maybe you’d like to spend more time in nature, or want to start working on a novel, or pick up a new hobby. There are plenty of ways to find groups that will motivate you to get out and do some of these things that have been sitting on the back burner for too long. Putting yourself around like-minded people, who have similar goals and aspirations, will help you continue to evolve into the person you are continuing to become.

Write it down: Gain consistency by taking those thoughts of how you would like to change, and write them down on paper. Or, cut out pictures from magazines that embody what you would like your life to look like. Put these things in a place where you can see them every day, and before you know it, the intention behind these words and images will be a part of the background of your life, making them come to fruition with ease. It’s not that you won’t have to work hard to achieve some of them, but you will have a stronger sense of enjoying the journey along the way. And that is the whole point of life.