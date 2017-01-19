The greatest party since Camelot: Gilbert women embellish nearby Arizona Renaissance Festival

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Duchess Deliza is dubbed “social-media spokeswoman” for the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon. But she says that every performer—like Gilbert women Bekah Rubenstein, Kay McBee and Tearena Beck-White—do their part to push the faire.

“Representing the festival is great fun in terms of theater—commedia del arte,” Duchess Deliza says. “I love interacting with the public and seeing young and old get that twinkle in their eye. It is rewarding.

“It is an escape from our everyday lives. It focuses on the fantasy and fun aspects of the Renaissance, where you can be the royal queen or the vicious village villain. We do not dwell on the ugly aspect of the Renaissance time period, such as the plague. The Renaissance Festival has allowed me to be creative and have fun with my role.”

The same could be said for Rubenstein, McBee and Beck-White. Rubenstein presides over the faire as the regalest Queen Katherine. McBee is part of the Lokel Yokel Village and may be found preparing food for the royals or weaving/doing needlepoint. Meanwhile, Beck-White interacts with and amuses visitors at Toy Island.

More than 300,000 people will visit the Arizona Renaissance Festival, which runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 11 through April 16, and Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Duchess Deliza says there is something new every year, and this season is no different.

“We will have a new and improved Monk’s Park area, new characters roaming the village, New Pleasure Feast menu and crafters,” she says. “People look forward to the 30-acre Renaissance village coming alive every February and March. It has become a tradition. If you went as a child, you will visit the festival with your children when you get older and you are creating beautiful memories.”

Each weekend is themed to explore a different facet of the Renaissance Festival.

“Each weekend, attendees are encouraged to dress up to match any of themes and enjoy the added atmosphere,” Duchess Deliza explains. “For a fee, costumes can be rented just outside the festival gates. Come early and dress up. The Faire is a whole new experience when you are in garb.”

The variety of events and activities makes the festival perfect for individuals, families, school trips and group travelers.

“It embodies the best of hands-on interactive entertainment on and off the stage,” Duchess Deliza says. “It’s a medieval amusement park, a 13-stage theater, a 30-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament and a feast—all rolled into one nonstop, daylong adventure.”

Besides the juicy turkey legs, fan favorites include shopping, and returning entertainers Tortuga Twins, Zilch the Tory Steller, Ded Bob and Nunnies.

Guests are more than spectators, however. They get involved.

“There are so many talented and incredible women involved with the festival,” she says. “It truly takes an entire village to make the event come to life.”

Arizona Renaissance Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Feb. 11 through April 16, and Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20.

Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon.

For ticket information visit ticketfly.com/org/7007. Discount tickets are available online at RenFestInfo.com or Fry’s Food Stores throughout the Valley.

520-463-2600 or arizona.renfestinfo.com

Each weekend is themed to explore a facet of the Renaissance Festival.

Feb. 11-12: Renaissance and Romance.

Feb. 18-20: Regal Royals and Fiesta Renaissance.

Feb. 25-26: Pirates and High Seas Adventures.

March 4-5: Fairytale Masquerade.

March 11-12: Time Travelers.

March 18-19: Celtic Weekend.

March 25-26: Magic and Merriment.

April 1-2: Final Huzzah!