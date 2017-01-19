Their whimsy is not flimsy: Successful business a real-life faerie tale for long-time friends

By Srianthi Perera

Cherie Scott of Gilbert and Ann Videan of Mesa were friends for more than 30 years before they became entrepreneurs in whimsy.

Scott, an artist, sculpts colorful faerie portals. Videan, a writer, creates stories based on the imaginary faerie that would inhabit Scott’s little clay dwelling. Their business, which employs their complementary talents, appropriately is Absolutely Wild! Enchanted Faerie Portals & Other Whimsy.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” Videan says of the public’s response to their quaint home décor, sold mostly online.

From word of mouth, the pair received orders to create six custom faerie tales and portals, even before their website was ready and the venture officially launched. They have received ideas for new products. Most of their clients are female, but there have been requests from males.

Two faerie portals were purchased by customers in England; hence, they tag their business as “international.”

Besides brightening up a staid corner at home and providing a fantastic conversational ice-breaker, Absolutely Wild! has a charitable arm. Purchases go toward developing programs to support emerging young writers with internships, scholarship funds, workshops, tutoring and professional-networking opportunities.

“We are thankful for all of the support of so many people who have encouraged us on this magical journey…to create with our hands, our words and our passion,” Scott says. “We plan to share our success with young writers of all ages, advocating the power of creativity.”

Scott and Videan have marketing and communication backgrounds and long years of working in the corporate arena, which they left to create their own marketing businesses. They noticed a dearth of good guidance for young writers.

“We were looking for outlets where we could encourage young writers,” says Scot, “because, arguably, creative writing is the foundation for writing anything.”

“It affects so many facets of life, and if you can learn that young, you’re way ahead of the game,” Videan adds.

Videan has two books to her credit: “Rhythms and Muse” and “Song of the Ocarina,” the first book in her Delfaerune Rhapsody series, a young-adult fantasy trilogy. The second book inspired the pair to develop their business.

Scott read the novel, and was inspired by its faery characters, tall, wingless and musical. She sculpted a wee portal and presented it at her friend’s birthday. Videan responded with an equally creative “thank you” note about its supposed occupant.

Scott was touched that Videan took the time to write her a personalized story. The incident sparked an idea that was honed over a great many cups of tea, lengthy chats and giggles, they said.

“In our silliness, we just started brainstorming about where it could go and what it could be, and it just evolved,” Scott says.

The quest to help young writers was always in the background.

The faerie portals may be personalized, requiring “the keeper of the portal” to answer a questionnaire, or customers may purchase one that’s already themed and created.

Scott and Videan create them in a cargo trailer that’s parked in Scott’s backyard or driven to Colorado, where Scott summers.

They collaborate and one product doesn’t necessarily come before the other.

“One of the reasons we have this trailer is that we can sit and she can sculpt,” Videan says. “And I can write. And I can say: ‘Can you make a pig, because I need to put a pig in the story?’ Or, she’d say, ‘I’m inspired to make stars, can you put those in the story?’

“We sort of work off of one another to come up with the creativity. And we have such a good time doing that.”

“I noodle it, she noodles it and then we come together,” Scott says.

But it’s not always easy to come up with a story based on people’s preferences. That’s where the creativity sets in.

For example, one client wanted a portal based on Thailand, sunflowers, pigs and Mexican art.

“You’re thinking, how in the world am I going to do a story about that?” Videan said.

The end product is a story about a sunflower field in Thailand that she researched and found online.

“I made the pig like a Mexican porcelain pig that comes alive,” she says. “It was very fantastical.”

Videan ends her stories with a compendium of facts, so it’s not completely mystical.

“I do a lot of research. … You’ll see facts about where we came up with names, that there actually are sunflower fields in Thailand. So it keeps it really real,” she says.

Despite the quaintness of their endeavor, the friends are down to earth about the chances of their business making it good.

“We are having so much fun, the conclusion is whatever happens, happens. Our first goal is maybe to break even,” Scott says. “And help some writers.”

“It’s really all about promoting inspiration, especially in kids,” Videan says.

Details: fae@absolutelywild.net or visit absolutelywild.net

An except from ‘Casting Cats’

A Faerie’s Tale by Ann Narcisian Videan

This client loves cats, movies, cupcakes, and Santiago, Chile.

Joker poked his furry nose into his side satchel and pulled out “The Wizard of Paws.”

The case made a small thunk as the classic DVD hit the bottom of the neighborhood movie-exchange box.

He pawed a film from the lower opening in the box. His furry ears twitched, causing the five bells on the ends of his signature hat to jingle.

“The Lord of the Ringtails.” He smiled at the thought. Bueno!

It was one of the most famous feline films his faerie neighbors had ever produced. He did a little cat hop, which was more like a large pounce because of his size. Self-consciously, he hunkered close to the ground and twitched his tail as he looked around the beech-tree forest. Plenty of yellow and red autumn leaves blew about, but otherwise, not a creature stirred. He relaxed and tucked the DVD in his satchel, thinking how excited he would be to finally see why this movie had earned so many Acatemy Awards.

His gaze moved back to the exchange box and the names lettered onto it: Baye Streamgurgle and Fern Hurricane-Streamgurgle, Feline Pictures, Inc. He thought again how kind it was of his talented, yet tiny, neighbors to not only share their films but also cast locals in them. The directors had attracted a unique community of cat actors here. How few knew that, hidden in this secluded forest just outside of Santiago, Chile, thrived an active feline film industry.

Highly competitive, talented residents, always vying for attention, kind of like the human’s Hollywood.

He couldn’t complain. Though never cast in a leading role, he’d won his share of interesting character parts. Plus, the community set-up worked for everyone, even if the most powerful folk in the community were wee people with wings.

His gaze moved up the Streamgurgle’s walkway and alighted on the step in front of their tiny sage-green door. A light breeze moved something on the wooden portal, causing a rustling sound.

Another audition notice, I bet!