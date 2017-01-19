Trending Threads – January

It’s hard to commit to the winter look, the way the weather changes. You can go out bundled up in a scarf only to regret it when 3 p.m. rolls around. Try out a hat or beanie for that winter flair in the cool January air without having to sweat it out later on.

Pick a neutral, light color like white to top your look off. The faux fur will keep your ears warm and go with any outfit.



Faux Fur Beanie

Torrid

$19.90

If you’re looking for something to frame your face without owning your whole look, try for an ear warmer to keep you warm without messing up your hair.



Shimmer Ear Warmer

Loft

$24.50

If you’re still holding out for warmer weather, take a trip to the beach in your own mind with this floppy hat to keep your afternoons shady.



Wide Brim Floppy Hat

Charming Charlie

$22

If you’re looking for a hat to dress your outfit up, opt for a simple fedora. Pair it with a black slim jacket.



Eugenia Kim Bianca Fedora

Banana Republic

$298