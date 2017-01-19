Trending Threads – January

It’s hard to commit to the winter look, the way the weather changes. You can go out bundled up in a scarf only to regret it when 3 p.m. rolls around. Try out a hat or beanie for that winter flair in the cool January air without having to sweat it out later on.
Pick a neutral, light color like white to top your look off. The faux fur will keep your ears warm and go with any outfit.
Faux Fur Beanie
Torrid
$19.90
If you’re looking for something to frame your face without owning your whole look, try for an ear warmer to keep you warm without messing up your hair.
Shimmer Ear Warmer
Loft
$24.50
If you’re still holding out for warmer weather, take a trip to the beach in your own mind with this floppy hat to keep your afternoons shady.
Wide Brim Floppy Hat
Charming Charlie
$22
If you’re looking for a hat to dress your outfit up, opt for a simple fedora. Pair it with a black slim jacket.
Eugenia Kim Bianca Fedora
Banana Republic
$298