Trending Threads – January

It’s hard to commit to the winter look, the way the weather changes. You can go out bundled up in a scarf only to regret it when 3 p.m. rolls around. Try out a hat or beanie for that winter flair in the cool January air without having to sweat it out later on.

Pick a neutral, light color like white to top your look off. The faux fur will keep your ears warm and go with any outfit.
torrid
Faux Fur Beanie
Torrid
$19.90

If you’re looking for something to frame your face without owning your whole look, try for an ear warmer to keep you warm without messing up your hair.
loft
Shimmer Ear Warmer
Loft
$24.50

If you’re still holding out for warmer weather, take a trip to the beach in your own mind with this floppy hat to keep your afternoons shady.
charmingcharlies
Wide Brim Floppy Hat
Charming Charlie
$22

If you’re looking for a hat to dress your outfit up, opt for a simple fedora. Pair it with a black slim jacket.
bananarepublic
Eugenia Kim Bianca Fedora
Banana Republic
$298

